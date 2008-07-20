E3 in (Two) Comics

Penny Arcade nails it in three panels. Then [email protected]$ goes and re-nails it in seven. Well, they re-nail Nintendo's cringe-inducing presser, anyway.
Both full size strips are on the jump. Sorry to do that, but at front-page width you can't make out the words.
It's Just Like Being There [Penny Arcade]
Eeee Threeee [[email protected]$]
