E3 in (Two) Comics

Penny Arcade nails it in three panels. Then [email protected]$ goes and re-nails it in seven. Well, they re-nail Nintendo's cringe-inducing presser, anyway.

Both full size strips are on the jump. Sorry to do that, but at front-page width you can't make out the words.





It's Just Like Being There [Penny Arcade]

Eeee Threeee [[email protected]$]