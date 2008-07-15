E3 Roundup Day 1: Microsoft

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yeah, E3 doesn't technically start until later on today, but there was enough news yesterday to cause us to re-evaluate our numbering policies. Microsoft's keynote address contained a few things we'd expected, but also a few things we did not expect, and one thing in particular we did not in any way oh my god expect. If you missed it all or were somehow otherwise engaged, you'll find the important stuff below.

