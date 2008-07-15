E3 Roundup Day 1: Microsoft

Yeah, E3 doesn't technically start until later on today, but there was enough news yesterday to cause us to re-evaluate our numbering policies. Microsoft's keynote address contained a few things we'd expected, but also a few things we did not expect, and one thing in particular we did not in any way oh my god expect. If you missed it all or were somehow otherwise engaged, you'll find the important stuff below.

The New Xbox Experience: Just The Facts (And Maybe Some Conjecture)

Interview: Catching Up On Microsoft's Big Announcements

Microsoft Releasing LE Red, Green 360 Controllers

Final Fantasy XIII: The E3 Trailer

Final Fantasy XIII Coming To Xbox 360

Liveblogging Microsoft e3 2008 Press Conference