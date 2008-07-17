E3 Roundup Day 2: Sony

Sony had planned to deliver a solid, if unspectacular press conference. Key announcements, big smiles, rapturous applause. And in some instances - like the video service's instant debut and the intriguing possibilities of MAG - they got it right. In others, though? Didn't really turn up. But when it does, your patience will be well and truly rewarded!
Sony E3 08 Press Conference Liveblog
Video Rental Coming To PS3 Tonight
LocoRoco 2, Resistance: Retribution Among New PSP Titles
God of War III Announced for PS3
PS3 "Massive Action Game" Announced; Promises Battles Up to 256 Players
PS2 "Family Value Pack" Is Indeed Good Value
