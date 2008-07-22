EA Boss Riccitiello On Platform Strengths, Weaknesses

Speaking with VentureBeat, EA boss John Riccitiello was asked what he thought of each of the big three's E3 keynotes. Despite dodging the initial question, he goes on to talk so much about staying neutral that he does a 180 of sorts and gives a handy guide on how EA view each of the three home consoles strengths:

There are three strong players in the sector. They have all got their respective demographics and geographies. Blu-ray on the PS trumps DVD on the Xbox 360. Xbox Live trumps the PlayStation Network. The wand controller trumps the traditional controller. They've all got their rock, paper, scissors competition going.

Give John Riccitiello a Blu-Ray-playing 360 with a Wii Remote and he'll be a pig in spit. The rest of the interview's also worth a read, if only to see him say "I don't think the investors give a shit about our quality".

