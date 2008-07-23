The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA CEO Says Wii MotionPlus Is Gonna Be Good

The Wii-mote is getting an add-on peripheral which should help make the remote better. Good, says EA CEO John Riccitiello. Because the regular Wii-mote hasn't exactly been as exact as Electronic Arts hoped. Here's what Riccitiello has to say:

The Wii MotionPlus is going to be good. If I had to pick one thing we suffered from, it was imprecise control on the Wii. That meant certain genres were never going to perform as well on the Wii. There are a couple of franchises in our booth. Go look at Dead Space and imagine playing that game with a wand and a Nunchuk. If they improve the precision, then you could have a good experience.

Let's just hope Nintendo is able to get every Wii owner on board so we can actually see developers make the most out of it.

E3 perspective: An interview with John Riccitiello, CEO of Electronic Arts [Venture Beat via CVG]

