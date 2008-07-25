EA, DC Bring Mirror's Edge To Comic Books

Electronic Arts announced today it has partnered with Wildstorm, an imprint of DC Comics, to bring its Mirror's Edge intellectual property to life as an ongoing comic book series. A limited edition prequel issue will be available to Comic-Con attendees at Booth #5233. The first person adventure, currently in development at DICE, will join sister property Dead Space in the four colour 2D medium later this year. The move is part of EA's IPÂ³ initiative, a push to bring internally developed properties outside of the video game space and into areas like movies, animation and graphic novels.

EA announced yesterday that it had tapped United Talent Agency to represent the company as it moves its internally developed franchises into the realm of motion pictures and television series.

Hit the jump for the full press release on the Mirror's Edge comic book series and check back all week for further Comic-Con coverage from Kotaku.