EA Reveals, Hypes Madden 09 Soundtrack

EA has revealed the soundtrack listing for Madden NFL 09, the most important series in the history of video game soundtracks. Is that right? Did Madden usher in a new age of music in video games? EA's Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing Steve Schnur seems to think so.

"Madden NFL revolutionised the industry by making music of multiple genres - from both established acts and brand-new artists - an essential emotional component of the videogame experience and the NFL season itself... Not only have we changed the gaming culture forever, we continue to move the needle musically for millions of people around the world. Madden NFL will always be recognised as the game that made the music matter in videogames."

So what's on this most important of soundtracks? Disturbed, Franz Ferdinand, The All-American Rejects, The Offspring, Busta Rhymes with Linkin Park..the usual suspects really. Expect EA to make a huge deal out of them though, with viral videos, a special issue of Billboard magazine, and beginning the week of August 4th they'll be a different Madden artist performing each night on a "popular late night show". Hit the jump for more details, along with the full 26-song track listing.

EA Celebrates 20 Years of Madden Music With Announcement of the Madden NFL 09 Soundtrack

One of the Most Influential Soundtracks in Videogame History Returns With Major Events, Tracks from Busta Rhymes featuring Linkin Park, Disturbed and The Offspring

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today unveiled the music track listing for Madden NFL 09, set to release August 12, 2008. The new soundtrack features 26 songs from a multi-genre roster of superstar acts and soon-to-breakthrough artists, including Franz Ferdinand, Good Charlotte, Airbourne, From First To Last, The All-American Rejects, Rev Theory, K'Naan, and Kidz In The Hall. Madden NFL, the biggest-selling sports franchise in videogame history, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a full slate of live music events, tributes and television appearances leading up the game's street date.

"Madden NFL is the foundation of what we do and sets the standard for every soundtrack we create," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing for EA. "Madden NFL revolutionized the industry by making music of multiple genres - from both established acts and brand-new artists - an essential emotional component of the videogame experience and the NFL season itself. This 20th Anniversary Edition soundtrack celebrates that legacy like never before, complete with marketing events that take the excitement to a whole new level. Not only have we changed the gaming culture forever, we continue to move the needle musically for millions of people around the world. Madden NFL will always be recognised as the game that made the music matter in videogames."

The highlights of the Madden NFL 09 soundtrack include genre-bending collaborations by Busta Rhymes featuring Linkin Park and Young Dre, The Truth featuring Good Charlotte, as well as returning Madden NFL hit makers Franz Ferdinand, Gym Class Heroes (both with pre-album prerelease tracks), All American Rejects, Shinedown, Senses Fail, Disturbed, The Offspring and Airbourne. The soundtrack's trend of introducing emerging artists continues with 12 new acts that include The Fashion, Kardinal Offishall featuring Lindo P, In Flames, Innerpartysystem, Hollywood Undead, Mindless Self Indulgence, Izza Kizza, Trivium, Kovas and Tyga.

Cross-promotional events leading up to the game's release include a series of :60 viral videos for tracks featured in the game, a special Madden Music Anniversary tribute issue of Billboard on newsstands July 13th, as well as other marketing partnerships to be announced in the near future. Beginning the week of August 4th, a different Madden NFL 09 soundtrack artist will perform live each night on a popular late night show.

Over the past decade, the Madden NFL soundtrack has launched premier artists that include Good Charlotte, OK GO, Fallout Boy, Franz Ferdinand, Avenged Sevenfold, Bullet For My Valentine, Yellowcard, Dashboard Confessional, Jet, Ozomatli and 30 Seconds To Mars, and featured such superstars as Green Day, Outkast, Foo Fighters, blink-182, Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, The Hives, Timbaland featuring Justin Timberlake and Sum 41.

The complete in-game soundtrack for Madden NFL 09 features the following 26 songs:

ARTIST SONG

Airbourne Stand Up For Rock 'N Roll

Busta Rhymes feat. Linkin Park We Made It

Disturbed Inside The Fire

Franz Ferdinand Lucid Dreams

From First To Last Worlds Away

Gym Class Heroes I'm Home

Hollywood Undead Undead

In Flames The Mirror's Truth

Innerpartysystem Don't Stop

Izza Kizza Millionaire

K'NAAN ABC's

Kardinal Offishall feat. Lindo P Burnt

Kidz In The Hall Blackout

KOVAS Wax On, Wax Off

Mindless Self Indulgence Never Wanted To Dance

Rev Theory Hey Yeah

Senses Fail Wolves At The Door

Shinedown Devour

The All-American Rejects The Real World (Demo)

The Fashion Like Knives

The Offspring Hammerhead

Trivium Into The Mouth Of...We March

Tyga Diamond Life

Underoath Desperate Times, Desperate Measures

Wale feat. Southeast Slim Breakdown

Young Dre The Truth feat. Good Charlotte Workin'