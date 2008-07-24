EA Signs Up Talent Agency To Bring Franchises To Movies, TV

The United Talent Agency and Electronic Arts have announced an agreement to help bring internally developed EA franchises to other entertainment media, including movies, animation, comic books and television. UTA, EA's "partner in crime", will represent the developer-publisher as it moves its IP into the "realm of large-budget motion pictures and television series". Let's hope that doesn't mean Madden: The Movie.

The EA-UTA deal is said to "significantly ramp up EA's film and television slate" which currently consists of a "feature version" of The Sims, a MySims animated series and a Dead Space animated, direct-to-DVD feature. In other words, pretend to be surprised when the Army Of Two movie script leaks later this year.

