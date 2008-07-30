Peter Moore killed the PC versions of many of EA Sport's 2008 titles. Killed them dead (other games, like FIFA, live on!). But he didn't do it to hurt them. He did it to heal them, because it's been announced today that stuff like Madden and NBA Live will be back in 2009, and back in a way that presumably doesn't present "very serious business challenges to [them]in the sports category". Moore mentioned during today's EA conference call that the 09 versions would "take advantage of online connectivity in a bigger and more meaningful way", and to "stay tuned" for more information on what that actually means.
EA Sports PC Games To Rise From The Dead In 09
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
So now that EA have released their sales figures we know why this happened.
2nd highest earning platform = PC = Peter Moore massive backflip = More shitty ports coming our way.
Too bad they already killed my enthusiasm for EA sports titles by assuming I'd be happy with PS2 ports masquerading as PC games, I've done just fine without them so they'll have to a damned good job to get my $$$$$$$$$