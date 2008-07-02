EA Sports Promises 'Platform-Specific' FIFA 09

We've reported already that EA Sports' FIFA Soccer 09 might get a "game mode" exclusive to the PlayStation 3, and now an announcement confirms "platform-specific" experiences for each version of the game, which is releasing on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PC, PS2, DS and PSP.

The Wii-specific "All Play" version, for example, features 11 versus 11 simulation or an 8-on-8 "arcade action" mode with Mii versions of soccer stars.The PC version, on the other hand, seems more geared for users of "hi-spec gaming PCs".

EA Sports says the core gameplay has received "over 250 additions and enhancements" based on consumer feedback. Full announcement after the jump!