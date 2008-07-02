The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA Sports Promises 'Platform-Specific' FIFA 09

We've reported already that EA Sports' FIFA Soccer 09 might get a "game mode" exclusive to the PlayStation 3, and now an announcement confirms "platform-specific" experiences for each version of the game, which is releasing on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PC, PS2, DS and PSP.

The Wii-specific "All Play" version, for example, features 11 versus 11 simulation or an 8-on-8 "arcade action" mode with Mii versions of soccer stars.The PC version, on the other hand, seems more geared for users of "hi-spec gaming PCs".

EA Sports says the core gameplay has received "over 250 additions and enhancements" based on consumer feedback. Full announcement after the jump!

Comments

  • jackspar Guest

    People are often hesitant to work with a business coach because they are not sure what to expect. Well, at the most basic level, the coach is there for support. A coach never tells you what to do. They just prompt and encourage.

    _____
    jackspar.

    How to Retain Your Super Star Managers

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles