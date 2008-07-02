EA Sports Promises 'Platform-Specific' FIFA 09

We've reported already that EA Sports' FIFA Soccer 09 might get a "game mode" exclusive to the PlayStation 3, and now an announcement confirms "platform-specific" experiences for each version of the game, which is releasing on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PC, PS2, DS and PSP.
The Wii-specific "All Play" version, for example, features 11 versus 11 simulation or an 8-on-8 "arcade action" mode with Mii versions of soccer stars.The PC version, on the other hand, seems more geared for users of "hi-spec gaming PCs".
EA Sports says the core gameplay has received "over 250 additions and enhancements" based on consumer feedback. Full announcement after the jump!
People are often hesitant to work with a business coach because they are not sure what to expect. Well, at the most basic level, the coach is there for support. A coach never tells you what to do. They just prompt and encourage.
_____
jackspar.
How to Retain Your Super Star Managers