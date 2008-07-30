EA Sports To Introduce 'Subscription Programs'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It was mentioned only briefly during EA's conference call today, but it was enough to get us interested. While speaking of some more pie-in-the-sky plans EA have for the future of their sports brand, label boss Peter Moore said they were looking at instituting "subscription programs" for their titles, in order to "take advantage" of customer loyalty. Granted, that could be anything, but when you consider Moore also said that future PC titles would "take advantage of online connectivity in a bigger and more meaningful way", a few possibilities spring to mind. Year-round roster updates, perhaps? Or maybe PC/console cross-platform play? Let your imaginations run free.

