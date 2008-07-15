EA already have games on the iPhone, and already have plans for more games (like Spore, for example). But they're mostly like the ones they've currently got on other mobiles: cheap, disposable casual games. During their E3 address earlier today, however, the company announced plans to release games like Tiger Woods and Need for Speed on the iPhone (and iPod Touch). While they didn't get into specifics, when you consider the horsepower of the iPhone compared to other mobiles, the chances of these games being ports of PSP games seem high. The chances of people buying them regardless are also high. Which is not necessarily a bad thing, because really, Tiger Woods PSP but with swingy finger control would be pretty nifty.
EA To Release 'Proper' Games On iPhone?
