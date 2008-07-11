EA's E3 Line Up - We're Going To Need A Bigger Website

Don't expect me to sum up Electronic Arts' E3 2008 presence in a couple of paragraphs. It's far too huge for just a quick rundown, so I'll just give you the pertinent points. The line up includes soemwhere around 38 games, including four games for the iPhone, three for the iPod, and four mobile games - including the upcoming Wolfenstein RPG.

They got a demo room filled with top-notch titles like Dead Space, Warhammer Online, Mirror's Edge, Mercenaries 2, and Madden 09, as well as the EA Software Showcase booth, which will be showing off even more games - The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, Crysis Warhead, and Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3 to name a few. Throw in partner games like Rock Band 2 at the MTV booth and Valve's Left 4 Dead and you've got a whole lot of real estate for the gaming press to cover in a very short time. Hit the jump for the full monty, including listings of which games are up for coveted E3 awards.

EA Unveils Blockbuster Games for 2008 Holiday Including Spore, Madden NFL 09, Mirror's Edge, Dead Space, MySims Kingdom, LITTLEST PET SHOP, Mercenaries 2: World in Flames and More

E3 Media & Business Summit 2008

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) today unveiled the games it will feature at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Centre (LACC) July 15 - 17. The games — scheduled to ship on multiple platforms in 2008 and early 2009 - include riveting graphics, deep stories and online, socially connected experiences. EA's portfolio covers many genres and platforms for core gamers and new players alike. Veteran players will love the feature innovations in our core titles; new players - women, young people and adults - will have a wide selection of highly accessible games like MySims™ Kingdom, Hasbro's LITTLEST PET SHOP and FaceBreaker™ a new arcade-style boxing game from the new EA SPORTS Freestyle™ brand.

"EA's 2008 lineup is our best ever," said EA CEO John Riccitiello. "This is the year that our core franchises leap forward with stunning innovation and we introduce more brand new games than any other year in our history. Sports lovers will compete in an all new holographic mode in Madden NFL 09 and experience the online evolution of their players in NBA LIVE 09. Action fans will be able to destroy everything in sight in Mercenaries 2 and be scared witless in our new Sci-Fi horror title Dead Space. We've got casual family titles like Hasbro's LITTLEST PET SHOP and genre-defying experiences like Mirror's Edge and Spore. EA has never offered consumers a stronger, more innovative and diverse line up of new games."

"EA's 2008 lineup includes titles that are going to change how people purchase, play and socialize in games," said EA COO John Pleasants. "Spore - scheduled for release in September - can be experienced as a single player or in an online social network that will form its own galaxy. Battlefield Heroes brings comic-styled warfare together with multi-player fun in the first free-to-play First Person Shooter. MySims PC brings multi-player interaction to the universe of MySims. Warhammer Online promises realm-versus-realm gameplay, unique in the scale and consequence thousands of players can experience together in a game. These games are great examples of the many titles that will allow consumers to interact with their friends and with EA's content in new ways that bridge the gap between games and social networks."

EA will kick off its E3 presence with a press conference hosted by CEO John Riccitiello, and spotlighting many of the creative leaders as well as featuring new titles from EA.

The complete line-up of titles on display at E3 by location at the Los Angeles Convention Centre includes:

Titles showcased in the EA Demo Room - Meeting Room 402 A&B at the LACC

Dead Space TM

In this new game from EA's Redwood Shores Studio, a massive deep-space mining ship goes dark after unearthing a strange artifact on a distant planet. Engineer Isaac Clarke embarks on the repair mission, only to uncover a nightmarish bloodbath—the ship's crew horribly slaughtered and infected by an alien scourge. Now Isaac is cut off, trapped, and engaged in a desperate fight for survival.

FaceBreaker

A new game from EA Canada, FaceBreaker offers irreverent fun, immersive gameplay and eye-popping stylized graphics. In this in-your-face, arcade world full of ego-wielding characters, each boxer comes to life with unique attributes and distinct personal style. In addition, FaceBreaker K.O. Party, built exclusively with Wii™ consumers in mind, brings the magic of social play right into the living room with pick-up-and-punch intuitive gestures. In FaceBreaker, it just feels good to rearrange an opponent's face.

HASBRO FAMILY GAME NIGHT

A new game from EA's Casual label, HASBRO FAMILY GAME NIGHT creates a whole new way for families and friends to play together. Players join host Mr. Potato Head as they play the classic Hasbro games well known by all as well as exciting new versions created for the Wii and PlayStation® 2 computer entertainment system. Launching this November, HASBRO FAMILY GAME NIGHT features family favourites such as CONNECT FOUR, BATTLESHIP, YAHTZEE, BOGGLE, SORRY! and the all new, SORRY! Sliders.

LITTLEST PET SHOP

A new game from EA's Casual Label, LITTLEST PET SHOP pets come to life this October in the LITTLEST PET SHOP video game. Launching on the Wii, Nintendo DS™ (3 versions), and PC, girls can explore three unique worlds as they discover their own magical Pet Shop. LITTLEST PET SHOP gives girls the opportunity to play with and collect 20 LITTLEST PETS on the Nintendo DS and 30 on the Wii and PC. Earn Kibble Coins to buy over 100 accessories for pets as well as tons of digital playsets in game from the 2008 toy-line. Players can play in either explore in free-play mode or in compete in more than 15 different fun and accessible mini-games.

Madden NFL 09

Developed by EA Tiburon, the ground-breaking Madden NFL 09 marks the 20th anniversary of one of the best-selling and most critically-acclaimed videogame franchises of all time. Among the more than 85 new features and enhancements, the game includes adaptable gameplay tailored to every type of gamer, improved graphics and animations, and a new network-inspired broadcast style presentation that delivers an authentic NFL experience. With unique controls, modes and presentation, Madden NFL 09 All-Play is designed specifically for the Wii and features fun, approachable and innovative gameplay. No matter the skill level, players can be competitive with three gameplay styles to choose from, ranging from Easy to Advanced.

Mercenaries 2: World in Flames™

From Pandemic™, an EA studio, Mercenaries 2: World in Flames is an explosive open-world action game set in a massive, highly reactive, war-torn Venezuela. A power-hungry tyrant messes with Venezuela's oil supply, sparking an invasion that turns the country into a warzone. But in this game where gamers play the role of mercenaries, international crisis is all upside and the mercenaries can only profit from all the chaos.

Mirror's Edge™

A new game from EA's DICE Studio, Mirror's Edge takes place in a city where information is heavily monitored, agile couriers called Runners transport sensitive data away from prying eyes. Gamers play a Runner called Faith, and this innovative first-person action-adventure is a personal story. In this seemingly utopian paradise, a crime has been committed, Faith's sister has been framed and now she is being hunted. Mirror's Edge delivers gamers straight into the shoes of this unique heroine as she traverses the vertigo-inducing cityscape, engaging in intense combat and fast paced chases. From the makers of the groundbreaking Battlefield franchise, Mirror's Edge is an action-adventure experience unlike any other.

Mobile, iPhone™ & iPod® titles

iPhone/iPod Touch Games from EA Mobile™

EA Mobile was one of the first companies to announce that they are making games for the iPhone. This July EA Mobile will announce the ever popular SCRABBLE, Sudoku and Tetris® for the iPhone and iPod touch, and coming this fall EA Mobile will announce an original game called Spore™ Origins, based on the PC/Mac version of Spore. The unique capabilities of the iPhone and iPod touch offer a completely unique mobile gaming experience through the use of features like the accelerometer, touch screens, and high definition graphics.

iPod Games from EA Mobile

Three new iPod games will be available this July - MONOPOLY, SCRABBLE and YAHTZEE! All three games are based on popular board games and are under licence from Hasbro, Inc. The iPod Click Wheel™ provides an excellent game play experience as players take family fun to their iPod.

Mobile Phone Games from EA Mobile

EA Mobile will offer previews of two original games for the mobile platform Spore Origins and Wolfenstein RPG™, as well as Tetris® POP. Spore Origins is an original action-puzzle game for mobile phones from the creators of The Sims™, and Wolfenstein RPG is a fun mobile version of the classic first person shooter created in conjunction with id Software. Tetris POP is an all new version of Tetris, the consistent best seller on mobile, offering a range of game play with 17 different mini-variations. And finally, attendees can see a demo of the recently-released Kung Fu Panda™, based on the major motion picture from DreamWorks Animation.

The Sims™ 2 Apartment Pets for the Nintendo DS

From EA's Redwood Shores Studio, The Sims 2 Apartment Pets for Nintendo DS, players can care for a variety of local pets, including loveable cats and dogs, slithery snakes, hamsters, colorful birds, and cuddly rabbits to make sure they receive the right treatment so that they stay happy, healthy and good looking. Simoleans earned can be used to furnish the perfect apartment and buy fun pet accessories like hats, shoes and toys. Players can use the Nintendo DS touch screen and stylus to play cool mini games and unlock new objects for their Sim and their pets.

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR® 09 for the PSP®

From EA's Tiburon Studio, with Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09 for the PSP, everyone plays and anyone can win. From the seasoned veteran or to the novice hitting the links for the first time, gamers play with maximum control and aim for consistency using a simplified swing system in Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09. Gamers can take aim at family, friends, and rivals in the all-new EA SPORTS Cup tournament, where momentum is gained or lost after every swing. With easy-to-use swing mechanics and an all-new controller system, gamers play their way to the top of the leader board with Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09.

Zubo™

A new game from EA's Bright Light Studio, and designed exclusively for the Nintendo DS handheld system, Zubo is perfect for kids of all ages. Launched into the fully 3D world of Zubalon, kids will meet the colorful and comical stars of the game, the Zubos. While travelling through the game, players can befriend any Zubos they meet along the way, feeding and nurturing them, helping them gain skills and strength, and assisting them in chasing off the evil Zombos in strategic battles with an innovative rhythm action mechanic. With 55 Zubos available to find and recruit to a player's squad, over 100 fully animated comedy battle moves, 10 lands of Zubalon to explore, plus a wealth of interactions and mini-games, Zubo offers a deeply rewarding Nintendo DS experience. Zubo will be available this fall in Europe and spring 2009 in North America.

MySims, made for the PC

From EA's Redwood Shores Studio, in MySims, made for the PC, players can find all the fun of the first MySims game plus new and unique online features, characters and content as they create their own town and discover its surprises. New features in MySims, made for the PC, are the ability to safely chat and play games like Tag and Hide-and-Seek with online contacts. Players can also share constructions, like personalised buildings and furniture with up to seven other online friends. Even package and send off custom creations via email or instant message so those select others can use them in their own MySims town.

MySims Kingdom for the Wii and Nintendo DS

From EA's Redwood Shores Studio, the MySims Kingdom experience begins in The Capital, the majestic land at the centre of the adventure. After meeting an initial cast of characters including King Roland, Princess Butter, and constant companions Buddy and Lyndsay, players can venture beyond The Capital. Adventure awaits as players get in their boats and sail to many more lands on the horizon.

Spore

A new game from EA's Maxis™ Studio and industry veteran Will Wright, Spore is a personal universe in a box. In this universe players can create and evolve life, establish tribes, build civilizations and even sculpt entire worlds. In Spore, there are a variety of creation tools that allow players to customise nearly every aspect of the universe: creatures, vehicles, buildings, and even spaceships. While Spore is a single player game, gamers' creations and other players' creations are automatically shared between galaxies, providing a limitless number of worlds to explore and play.

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09

From EA's Tiburon Studio, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09 for the Xbox 360 TM will feature dynamic, personalised gameplay via Tiger Woods' personal coach, Hank Haney. In Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09, a player's skill level is dynamic, constantly adjusting throughout the round just as it would during a real afternoon out on the links. EA SPORTS GamerNet is a ground-breaking online innovation that features a refined, easy-to-use interface in Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09. Online play has also been enhanced with Simultaneous Play allowing up to four players the ability to play each hole at the same time. In addition, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09 All-Play for the Wii features new graphics and user interface while also incorporating interactive and social mini-games. The standing swing control, the most "true to life" golf mechanic you can find in any videogame, truly takes advantage of the Wii console's unique control scheme.

Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™

A new title from EA's Mythic Studio, gamers declare allegiance and join thousands of mighty heroes on the battlefields of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning, the new MMORPG from the creators of Dark Age of Camelot™. Players enter a grim world of perpetual conflict to fight for the Realms of Order or Destruction and invade enemy lands, besiege imposing fortresses, and sack sprawling capital cities for the glory of the Realm.

Titles showcased in the EA Software Showcase - Booth #131 at the LACC

Command & Conquer TM Red Alert TM 3

EA Los Angeles has traveled seven years back in time to resurrect Red Alert, the most-beloved series in the storied, 25-million-unit-plus-selling Command & Conquer franchise. Shipping this holiday for the PC and Xbox 360, Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 brings back the series' trademark light-hearted tone and action-oriented gameplay while breaking new ground in the strategy genre by adding a fully co-operative story campaign, increasing the emphasis on naval gameplay and housing the best looking graphic s a Command & Conquer game has ever seen.

Crysis Warhead®

Award-winning independent studio Crytek and EA Partners are going back to the South China Sea this fall with the PC-exclusive Crysis Warhead, a parallel story to Crysis®, one of the highest rated games last year on any platform. Players will don the Nanosuit of Psycho, the more brash and aggressive Delta Force squadmate of Nomad, experiencing his intense, explosive adventure on the other side of the island. Crysis Warhead is built on a new, enhanced and optimised version of Crytek's industry-leading CryENGINE® 2 technology.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™

Gamers will relive all the thrills, action, and excitement of the movie this holiday season! In the game of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, players will return to Hogwarts to help Harry survive a fraught sixth year. They will also have a chance to engage in exciting wizard duels, mix and brew magical ingredients in Potions class and take to the air to lead the Gryffindor Quidditch team to victory. Players may even get sidetracked by Ron's romantic entanglements as they journey towards a dramatic climax and discover the identity of the Half-Blood Prince. From EA's Bright Light Studio, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is scheduled for release in time for the movie launch this fall for the Wii, PLAYSTATION®3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, PSP (PlayStation®Portable), Nintendo DS, Windows PC, Macintosh® and mobile devices.

The Lord of the Rings: Conquest™

From Pandemic, an EA studio and the creators behind the best-selling Star Wars Battlefront™ and Star Wars Battlefront™ II - players grab their blades, bow or staff and ride onto the battlegrounds of J.R.R. Tolkien's world to fight for either good or evil. For the first time, an extensive single-player campaign lets players ask the question: "What if Frodo failed to destroy the One Ring?" Including tons of adversarial arenas and both a variety of online and split-screen co-op modes, the gamers' choice is clear: save Middle-earth or destroy it?

SimCity™ Creator for the Wii

From EA's Redwood Shores Studio, SimCity Creator is a visually exciting experience with a completely new user interface, designed specifically for the Wii and the Wii remote. Players will discover many ways to customise your city, including 13 city styles to explore, such as American, European and Asian themes. For the first time, players will take the liberty to build transportation systems with free placement of rounded and curved roads and rail lines, taking cities to new creative and curvy heights.

NBA LIVE 09

From EA Canada, NBA LIVE 09 has fundamentally shifted the way gamers look at sports simulation games and emulates - with absolute precision - an NBA player based on last night, not last season. Coupled with new features like Pick and Roll Control, Defensive Lockdown Control, Signature Playcalling and Quickstrike Ankle-Breakers, the NBA LIVE experience will hook gamers from beginning to end. For those in need of some extra coaching, NBA LIVE 09 takes gamers to training camp with the NBA Academy that gives them a chance to hone their skills.

NCAA® FOOTBALL 09

From EA Tiburon, NCAA Football 09 offers the electricity that can only be found on Big Play Saturdays. Powered behind groundbreaking gameplay controls and unique college-style animations, NCAA Football 09 arrives on campus with all the excitement and pageantry of a storied college bowl game. Gamers will experience the exhilaration of making big plays on the field with the ability to directly control and influence the game through the all-new Break Away Engine. The Break Away Engine allows players to break in and out of moves, giving the user ultimate control with instant responsiveness on the field. NCAA Football 09 is all about the wide-open collegiate style gameplay and the unique atmosphere typically found on college football Saturdays.

Skate It

From EA's Black Box and Montreal studios, Skate It brings the fun and soul of skateboarding to the Wii and Nintendo DS. Loaded with all-new gameplay features and a unique set of controls, gamers can express their very own skate style by carving through the world, owning the sickest spots, and putting together the ultimate skate line. Feel the rush of nailing the gnarliest tricks by using the Wii Remote and the stylus-based Flickit Nintendo controls. Or, players can get in touch with the skateboard even more by planting their feet on the Wii Balance Board, and using it to skate, manual and throw down dozens of other authentic moves. Hands or feet, both can be used to deepen the connection between the player and the boarding experience.

Other titles will be shown by EA Partners in the following locations:

Rock Band™ 2

Harmonix, the world's premier music video game company, and MTV Games are taking the groundbreaking music platform that forever changed the face of music video games to the next level this September with the release of Rock Band 2. With the original providing millions of players a new way to interact with the music and artists they love, Rock Band 2 is the next evolution of the franchise that redefined the standard for music games. Delivering an unparalleled selection of new music adding to the Rock Band's already massive library, support for all purchased downloads from the online music store, and an overall deeper gameplay experience, Rock Band 2 will continue to give millions of players a whole new way to enjoy the music and artists they love.

- Rock Band 2 will be on display at the MTV Games Booth located at Suite 308A in the LACC.

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead (L4D) is a new action title from Valve, creators of the Counter-Strike and Half-Life games, that promises to redefine the co-operative genre as those titles did for multiplayer and single player action games. Due for release on the Xbox 360 and PC this November, the co-operative gameplay of L4D casts four "Survivors" in an epic struggle against hordes of swarming zombies and terrifying "Boss Infected" mutants.

- Left 4 Dead will be on display at the Valve booth located at 511B in the West Wing

