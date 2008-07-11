ECA Joins Connected Nation For Gamer-Focused Universal Broadband Initiative

The Entertainment Consumers Association, an advocacy group representing gamers, has joined up with nonprofit Connected Nation in support of universal broadband. The effort benefits gamers, says the ECA, because high-speed internet access for everyone supports access to online games and the growth of that industry.

Jennifer Mercurio, the ECA's government affairs director, said that it created the Gamers for Universal Broadband initiative in response to "member outcry" over internet access limitations interfering with games.

Through the joint initiative, the ECA joins Connected Nation's advisory committee. Full details follow the jump.

Connected Nation and Entertainment Consumers Association Join Forces for Universal Broadband

Connected Nation partners with leading gaming advocacy group to strengthen support for universal broadband

Washington, DC: Gamers across America continue to grow in strength as does their demand for access to high quality broadband. A slow Internet connection results in long delays and diminished strategies in the virtual gaming world. To promote universal access to high speed networks, Connected Nation, a national non-profit organisation widely recognised for its ability to improve digital inclusion, and the Entertainment Consumers Association (ECA), a non-profit membership organisation established to serve the needs of those who play computer and video games, have joined forces through a national partnership.

"Connected Nation aims at promoting greater adoption of broadband services to improve the overall standard of living in our communities and the quality of life of citizens across America," said Brian R. Mefford, CEO of Connected Nation. "We're eager to partner with a preeminent organisation such as ECA to work together to add the voices of hundreds of thousands of citizens to the call for programs and policies that will accelerate the impact of broadband in the United States."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Connected Nation to promote consumer rights and make the Internet accessible to all," said Jennifer Mercurio, Director of Government Affairs at the Entertainment Consumers Association (ECA). "Our Gamers for Universal Broadband initiative was created in direct response to member outcry over limited broadband access across the country. Now is the time for consumers to get involved to ensure that we have a powerful voice in shaping the future of the Internet."

As national partner, ECA will join Connected Nation's Advisory Committee. The Committee brings together stakeholders in the broadband revolution, who come together to help promote the mission of Connected Nation.

The ECA is an advocacy organisation for consumers of interactive entertainment. Gamers represent nearly fifty percent of the US population and spend $10 billion annually on gaming, yet as a group are continually overlooked by both politicians and the mainstream press. The mission of the ECA is to give game consumers a voice and to ensure that elected officials hear their concerns and appreciate the growing influence of the gamer demographic.

Connected Nation research has indicated that the U.S. economy stands to benefit by $134 billion annually by increasing the use of broadband and the technologies that are enabled when Americans have the ability and desire to connect.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation (www.connectednation.org) is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organisation widely recognised for its ability to improve digital inclusion. Connected Nation expands access to and use of broadband Internet and the related technologies that are enabled when communities and families have the opportunity and desire to connect. For the United States, this means better education, more jobs, improved healthcare, more efficient government and a better quality of life.

Connected Nation has garnered international, industry-wide recognition as a best-practice model for technology expansion. The model relies on a public-private structure to accomplish extensive broadband asset mapping and to create customised local technology plans through grassroots eCommunity Leadership Teams. Additional programs include No Child Left Offline®, which places computers in homes that otherwise could not afford them.