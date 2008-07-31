Elite 4 Still Alive, Still Years Away

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A lot of Americans may be in the dark when it comes to Elite, since it's more fanatical followers are based mostly out of the UK, but all you really need to know is that it's one of the greatest games ever made. Actually, I think its sequel - Frontier - is even better, but whatever, that's open to debate. The point is, the latest Elite game, Elite 4, which has been years in the making, is...still being made, according to series creator David Braben. Which is good to know, since it's been over nine months since we heard anything on the project. Latest is that it'll be out after his current game, The Outsider, which is slated for release sometime next year. Putting Elite 4's release at somewhere around 2010. At the earliest. Which, when you write it down like that, is an awfully long time away.

