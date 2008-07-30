Epic Games Exploring New IPs Through Comic Books

Mike Capps, el presidente of Epic Games, recently spoke at the Casual Connect conference in Seattle, saying that his company had lost some of its "nimbleness" as a blockbuster producing studio. With massive titles like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament on its plate, its looking to explore new franchises on the cheap, specifically through comic books.

Develop reports that Capps also expressed plans to utilise the recently purchased Chair Entertainment to increase its stable of intellectual property. "We want to learn from casual games", he's quoted as saying, telling casual game developers on hand "we're really jealous of the things you do and we're going to steal all your ideas."

He then chainsawed them all in half and took their brains back to Epic Games science labs for further study.

Epic Games looks to comic books for building new IP [Develop]