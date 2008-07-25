Epic Preps Unreal Engine 4 For 'Next Console Generation'

Epic president Mike Capps guesses the next console generation will begin anywhere between 2012 and 2018 — and when it does, Unreal Engine 4 will be already waiting for it. At least, that's what Capps told an audience Microsoft's Gamefest 2008 in Seattle this week, according to a Gamasutra report.
Said Capps:
"We've got Unreal [Engine]4 in production right now... it's going to be in the next console generation - our rough guess is 2012 [to]2018".
Tim Sweeney also has a guess about what the platforms will be at that time, and in what order Epic will address them:
"Version 4 will exclusively target the next console generation, Microsoft's successor for the Xbox 360, Sony's successor for the Playstation 3 - and if Nintendo ships a machine with similar hardware specs, then that also. PCs will follow after that".
Epic's Capps: Unreal Engine 4 Due For 'Next Console Generation' [Gamasutra]
