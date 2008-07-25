Epic Preps Unreal Engine 4 For 'Next Console Generation'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Epic president Mike Capps guesses the next console generation will begin anywhere between 2012 and 2018 — and when it does, Unreal Engine 4 will be already waiting for it. At least, that's what Capps told an audience Microsoft's Gamefest 2008 in Seattle this week, according to a Gamasutra report.

Said Capps:

"We've got Unreal [Engine]4 in production right now... it's going to be in the next console generation - our rough guess is 2012 [to]2018".

Tim Sweeney also has a guess about what the platforms will be at that time, and in what order Epic will address them:

"Version 4 will exclusively target the next console generation, Microsoft's successor for the Xbox 360, Sony's successor for the Playstation 3 - and if Nintendo ships a machine with similar hardware specs, then that also. PCs will follow after that".

Epic's Capps: Unreal Engine 4 Due For 'Next Console Generation' [Gamasutra]

