The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Europe (And India) Getting New PS2 Model

According to India's Economic Times, Sony is planning on launching a new, fourth model of the PS2 in Europe and India later this year (remember, there were two of the original models, one with system link, one without). They're calling it a "higher-end" version, and say it'll be "slimmer, sleeker and more suave". It'll also, apparently, feature "no more external AC adapters", and will be the same price as the existing PS2. If this all sounds familiar, that's because it is, as the console was first announced (and released) in Japan last November. Guess it's time for a global rollout! (Note: those are the Japanese colours, no word yet on whether they'll all be available in Europe/India)

Sony to launch fourth version of PS-2 by Diwali [Economic Times, via VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles