Even Sony's PlayStation Site Infected

A recent spate of virus attacks has infected over 790 websites. Included in those attacks was the Sony PlayStation site. Pages for SingStar Pop and God of War were infected with SQL-injected code, which caused visitors to those sites to see a boogus antivirus scan and a message that their computer was in fact infected with malware. The aim was to frighten users into purchasing software to delouse their computers. Not to worry as Sony has since removed the injected code. Says security research expert Dancho Danchev:

If you don't take care of your web application vulnerabilities, someone else will.

You tell 'em Dancho!

Sony PlayStation's site SQL injected [ZDNet via CNET][Pic]

