Even Top Execs Hated E3 2008

We had a hard time finding anyone overly excited about this week's E3 Media and Business Summit. From lackluster media briefings from the Big Three to a booth babe count that numbered in the single digits, it was hard to find much in the way of raw thrills. Even the highly paid executives hated it!

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that EA CEO John Riccitiello said "I hate E3 like this", hinting that a return to spectacle or the complete abandonment of the show were two viable options.

Laurent Detoc, president of Ubisoft North America is quoted as likening the event to a "pipe-fitters show in the basement". He may have just been referring to the Imagine, Petz and Ener-G portions of his own company's press conference, though.

