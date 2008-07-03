Even With MGS4, PS3 Sales Flattened By The Wii

It takes more than a big time PS3 exclusive like Metal Gear Solid 4 to beat Nintendo. Way more. While MGS4 did give Sony a bump in sales, it wasn't enough, and the Wii outsold the PS3 in June. This is the seventh consecutive month that the Wii has come out on top in The Land of the Rising Sun. For those interested in the number crunching, data from Famitsu publisher Enterbrain has the Wii moving 235,990 consoles during June, while the PS3 shifted 139,494 consoles. In short: Even without a new, huge blockbuster title, Nintendo still sold 59 percent more machines than Sony. Guess Metal Gear Solid 4 didn't drive Japanese hardware sales as Sony had hoped.

Nintendo Wii outsells Sony's PS3 in Japan in June [Reuters]