The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ex Journey Frontman Says Journey Arcade Game Was 'Dumb'

As a wee lad, I thought the Journey arcade game was just shy of the most amazing thing I'd ever seen. Not only did the Midway game feature eye-melting digitized black and white graphics, it had a cassette player inside that played "Separate Ways" when you beat the game's five levels. Plus you were in space. Space! I was pretty easy to please back then.

One individual who didn't think quite so highly of the Journey arcade game was Steve Perry, former vocalist of Journey. He says he was against it from the get go, in a not exactly new interview with GQ magazine.

"Everybody went against me on that issue", he tells GQ "'Cause I thought it was silly. I've come to find out that there's a generation of kids who think it's classic and wish they could find the arcade version. But I personally thought it was dumb".

Perry's kind of an odd duck, but it sounds like the Journey video game was, to him, an unnecessary ego stroke.

"See, it's funny [...]Because I thought that we were big already, that we didn't need a video game", Perry adds. "But that's how the world judges you. Like, 'Gee whiz, you have a Lamborghini, so you must've been big.' I didn't understand that".

Okay, Steve. WHATEVER. Yes, we understand you have a Lamborghini and you're too good for a half-baked mini-game collection with your face slapped on, but some of us never had video games made about them. Kind of hard to empathize with your digitized plight. Hmph!

Foolish, Foolish Throat: A Q&A with Steve Perry [GQ]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles