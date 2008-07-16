Exchanging Words With John Schappert

The man. The myth. The legend. The corporate vice president of Xbox Live, John Schappert. Here's parts one and two of Leigh's interview with Schappert, where we ask the hard questions and get the answers you'd probably expect.
The man. The myth. The legend. The corporate vice president of Xbox Live, John Schappert. Here's parts one and two of Leigh's interview with Schappert, where we ask the hard questions and get the answers you'd probably expect.
I never expected Final Fantasy to fall from its place as a Sony exclusive, and now that we've seen that it can, I think it'll likely be Metal Gear's turn come its fifth installment.