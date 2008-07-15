Fable II Coming In October

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Looks like those obsessive folks who paused Lionhead's latest Fable II developer diary to see what Peter Molyneux was writing on his notepad were on to something, as Peter Molyneux announces the release month for the game at Microsoft's E3 2008 press conference, and surprise - it's October! Ah, the lovely fall season, when a boy's thoughts go to spending time with his dog and choosing between good and evil paths.

