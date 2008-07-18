Nothing matches the sexual intimacy of sheep guts. Lionhead Studios knows this, so for Fable II's casual sex seekers, they're offering a handy prophylactic made from only the finest internal animal organs. In-game condoms are essential, should you want to take a wife and remain free of rugrats. We're stocking up for the game's longer, colder, lonelier nights.
Fable II's Condoms Made From 'Only The Very Best Animal Intestines'
Oh great.
The OFLC is going to have a field day with this one!