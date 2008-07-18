The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fable II's Condoms Made From 'Only The Very Best Animal Intestines'

Nothing matches the sexual intimacy of sheep guts. Lionhead Studios knows this, so for Fable II's casual sex seekers, they're offering a handy prophylactic made from only the finest internal animal organs. In-game condoms are essential, should you want to take a wife and remain free of rugrats. We're stocking up for the game's longer, colder, lonelier nights.

Comments

  • blahjedi @blahjedi

    Oh great.

    The OFLC is going to have a field day with this one!

    0
  • Larz Guest

    Where do u get condoms??

    0

