Fact-Checking Microsoft's E3 Presser

As is typically the case with these types of events, context is very important when you're considering the truth of a company's boast. While Microsoft didn't outright fudge or falsify any claims, there were a couple instances where they were saying one thing and hoping you would think another.
Following the jump, a rundown of seven claims made at Microsoft's news conference earlier today. Brian Ashcraft and I did the fact checking.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink