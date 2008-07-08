Fall Brings Battle Fantasia To North America

Arc System Works' latest fantasy fighting game is coming to the Xbox 360 this Fall courtesy of Aksys Games, the publisher that would have a much more interesting name if you just switched two letters. Battle Fantasia, already released in Japan on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, blends Arc's trademark high-end fighting with RPG flair, with beautiful cell-shaded characters designed by Guilty Gear artist Emiko Iwasaki. The console version of the game comes complete with an exclusive story mode, along with more than 80 unlockable illustrations to collect as you play.

"Battle Fantasia's helps bring the fighting genre to the mainstream with its RPG-style appeal," said Frank "Bo" deWindt II, Project Lead, Aksys Games. "If the fighting aspects don't hook you, the quirky characters and their stories will".

Great news, but where's the PlayStation 3 version for North America? Separate press release I missed? Perhaps it's a surprise?