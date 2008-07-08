The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fall Brings Battle Fantasia To North America

Arc System Works' latest fantasy fighting game is coming to the Xbox 360 this Fall courtesy of Aksys Games, the publisher that would have a much more interesting name if you just switched two letters. Battle Fantasia, already released in Japan on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, blends Arc's trademark high-end fighting with RPG flair, with beautiful cell-shaded characters designed by Guilty Gear artist Emiko Iwasaki. The console version of the game comes complete with an exclusive story mode, along with more than 80 unlockable illustrations to collect as you play.

"Battle Fantasia's helps bring the fighting genre to the mainstream with its RPG-style appeal," said Frank "Bo" deWindt II, Project Lead, Aksys Games. "If the fighting aspects don't hook you, the quirky characters and their stories will".

Great news, but where's the PlayStation 3 version for North America? Separate press release I missed? Perhaps it's a surprise?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles