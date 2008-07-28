The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fallout 3, Limited Edition, Gone From EB Games Website

f3_gone.jpgIt looks like most, if not all, traces of the game have been removed from the retailer's website. Typing "fallout 3" into the provided search box returns no results, and trawling through its online catalogue turns up nada also. Direct links to the product go straight to the home page, though the banner advertising the limited edition exclusive can still be found.

It's not entirely unexpected, considering Fallout 3 was refused classification earlier this month because of its portrayal of real-world drugs. My guess is EB doesn't want to take any more orders until it's sure the game will actually be sold here.

Bethesda and Red Ant continue to remain silent on the issue, as well as their next course of action, but I'm confident they'll find a way to get the game into the country, be it by appeal, editing or that intercontinental cannon from Secret of Mana.

FYI, GAME still has the title and the preorder bundle up on its site.

Comments

  • EIRIKR Guest

    An employee in GAMES Blacktown told me off when I said this was banned twoish weeks ago. I wonder if he'd say the same now. Just goes to show, dumbass people who shouldn't be in retail if they know less than the average customer.

    0
  • GoneFawkes Guest

    That's funny as when walking past an EB games in Geelong today.....they had it on their looping video display (the one they have above the entrance to lure people in with shiny FMV of the opening)and they are still have the posters up saying you can pre order.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    Why aren't retailers up in arms about this classification mess? The are losing sales to importing/piracy for any game that is unnecessarily banned or significantly altered. That's the only way this is going to change - if large companies start pushing for an R rating.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles