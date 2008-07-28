Fallout 3, Limited Edition, Gone From EB Games Website

It looks like most, if not all, traces of the game have been removed from the retailer's website. Typing "fallout 3" into the provided search box returns no results, and trawling through its online catalogue turns up nada also. Direct links to the product go straight to the home page, though the banner advertising the limited edition exclusive can still be found.

It's not entirely unexpected, considering Fallout 3 was refused classification earlier this month because of its portrayal of real-world drugs. My guess is EB doesn't want to take any more orders until it's sure the game will actually be sold here.

Bethesda and Red Ant continue to remain silent on the issue, as well as their next course of action, but I'm confident they'll find a way to get the game into the country, be it by appeal, editing or that intercontinental cannon from Secret of Mana.

FYI, GAME still has the title and the preorder bundle up on its site.