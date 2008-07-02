Fallout 3 Producer Disappointed With Diablo III And Starcraft II

While Fallout 3 producer Ashley Chung (not pictured) was impressed with the Diablo III gameplay footage, he was also "disappointed". And not only with Diablo III, but also the new Starcraft. That would make his feelings, say, sadly bittersweet? On his personal blog, Chung blogged his personal feelings about:

Man, why's everyone so down Diablo III? There's that rainbow petition and now this? Blizzard cannot win, like never ever ever. Hit the jump for Chung's post in full:

Diablo III announced. Nice. It looks pretty amazing, especially the gameplay video. Loved the destructible environments. I must say I am disappointed that Blizzard has stayed on the conservative side in terms of design with their updates to Diablo and Starcraft. Diablo will be interesting since World of Warcraft has a lot of Diablo-like qualities. I have no doubt, however, that they will be incredibly fun, addictive and polished games. Blizzard is the top of the class when it comes to game development - nobody does it better. In fact, World of Warcraft is currently banned from any computer I own due to its highly addictive qualities. Its easily one of my favourite RPGs. I know they are working on another Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game. I hope its World of Starcraft. UPDATE:

Dear Blizzard,

Please forgive me. XOXO,

Ash

