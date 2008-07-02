Fallout 3 Producer Disappointed With Diablo III And Starcraft II

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While Fallout 3 producer Ashley Chung (not pictured) was impressed with the Diablo III gameplay footage, he was also "disappointed". And not only with Diablo III, but also the new Starcraft. That would make his feelings, say, sadly bittersweet? On his personal blog, Chung blogged his personal feelings about:

I must say I am disappointed that Blizzard has stayed on the conservative side in terms of design with their updates to Diablo and Starcraft. Diablo will be interesting since World of Warcraft has a lot of Diablo-like qualities. I have no doubt, however, that they will be incredibly fun, addictive and polished games. Blizzard is the top of the class when it comes to game development - nobody does it better.

Man, why's everyone so down Diablo III? There's that rainbow petition and now this? Blizzard cannot win, like never ever ever. Hit the jump for Chung's post in full:

Diablo III announced. Nice. It looks pretty amazing, especially the gameplay video. Loved the destructible environments.

In fact, World of Warcraft is currently banned from any computer I own due to its highly addictive qualities. Its easily one of my favourite RPGs.

I know they are working on another Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game. I hope its World of Starcraft.

When the ship runs out of ocean [ash :: the blog via Big Download]

  • Monkeyhead Guest

    I think the disappointing thing for me is that the character models aren't as impressive as I expected and the environments outshine the Player Models. The environment interaction is limited and there looks to be little tactical considerations (maybe I need to actually know what they're doing). I like that the experience is more streamlined but so far it looks like they could've just made a Diablo2 expansion and called it a day. There isn't anything especially evolved about D3 and I know it will make lots of money but I guess myself and lots of others are bitching because we would've liked something more than a conservative step. Diablo1 had more interesting enemies than Diablo2, I hope they realise that in time.

