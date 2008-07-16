Fallout 3: See The Naughty Drugs The OFLC Didn't Like

The quality isn't that great, and the text is blurry, but it's good enough to make out the word "Morphine" and the monochromatic image of a syringe. Apparently, the OFLC, going by the classification guidelines, felt this imagery would twist the fragile, innocent minds of gamers. Wait, doesn't Hugh Laurie pop vicodin like a junkie in House? Surely that's worse than this? Michael Atkinson better get a move on before season 5 starts!

Not sure about you, but having witnessed this image, I don't in the slightest feel the need to shoot up. Yet, it's unlikely we'll have an R18+ rating by the end of the year (or even 2009), so, Bethesda should just change the name to "Fizzy-Good-Make-Feel-Nice" - to borrow from Bernard Black - and we can pretend it's Berocca or something.

The full clip after the jump. FYI, the "action" starts at 5:08.

G4 - Hands On: Fallout 3 [G4TV, thanks Parabol]