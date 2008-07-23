Famitsu Boss Says PS3 Penetration Will Accelerate

Famitsu editor Hirokazu Hamamura isn't just an editor. He's a pundit! And he's got a bag full of opinions with him to share. Hamamura thinks the PS3's "slow penetration" is improving. Nice and slow, that's how Sony does it. According to Hamamura:

The PS3's penetration pace has been slower than I expected. Its higher price tag and software development difficulties have been major causes for stalling the growth of its installed base. However, these problems are gradually being resolved. If the console gets another price cut by the year-end shopping season, I believe its penetration pace will become accelerated.

Don't blame Hamamura for the "penetration", blame the translator.

