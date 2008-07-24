Fans Made Super SF II Tubro HD Remix Soundtrack

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix needed a turbo remix of a soundtrack. And that's what it got from non-for-profit website OverClocked Remix (www.ocremix.org), which provided fan mixes and arrangements. According to the site's creator David Lloyd, "Artists can submit their own ReMixes of classic and modern game soundtracks, from consoles, handhelds, arcade, or computer games, in any musical genre, from rock to jazz to orchestral to trance". Capcom was able to tap this pool of talent for the game's soundtrack. And that's pretty darn cool.

how OC ReMix put its stamp on Street Fighter II HD Remix [ArsTechnica via s-kill's Blog Thanks, Gantz!]

