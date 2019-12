Breaking news from the Microsoft E3 2008 press conference. Square Enix head honcho Yoichi Wada took the stage to announce Final Fantasy XIII for the Xbox 360.

Yes, just take a moment to soak that up. Final Fantasy XIII coming to the Xbox 360. Holy fucking shit. Simultaneous release in Europe and North America with PS3. Wow.

