Firmware 2.42 Is Live

Sony's put out a ninja firmware update, 2.42. It took eons to download, and it seems to be a meaty update. We can't yet decipher what exactly it does (wasn't the XMB's "Turn-Off System" button there since 2.40), so we imagine it's loads of back-end stuff. And according to the PlayStation.Blog, that's exactly what it does:
This update improves the playback quality of some PLAYSTATION 3 and PlayStation format software.
Not so sexy, but hey. Not every firmware update can be sexy. That's just the way it is.
My brain is having trouble understanding why there are people complaining about a firmware update being released....
If you dont want the improvements dont download it, its not like theyre mandatory. I'm fine with incremental updates.