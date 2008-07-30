Firmware 2.42 Is Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony's put out a ninja firmware update, 2.42. It took eons to download, and it seems to be a meaty update. We can't yet decipher what exactly it does (wasn't the XMB's "Turn-Off System" button there since 2.40), so we imagine it's loads of back-end stuff. And according to the PlayStation.Blog, that's exactly what it does:

This update improves the playback quality of some PLAYSTATION 3 and PlayStation format software.

Not so sexy, but hey. Not every firmware update can be sexy. That's just the way it is.

  • Korwin @Korwin

    My brain is having trouble understanding why there are people complaining about a firmware update being released....

    If you dont want the improvements dont download it, its not like theyre mandatory. I'm fine with incremental updates.

    0

