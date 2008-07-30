First ArmA II In-Game Screen Surfaces

As I discovered after posting about my experience with Operation Flashpoint 2: Dragon Rising at E3, I discovered that many fans of the original game don't consider OF2 the true sequel to Operation Flashpoint. For these fans, ArmA: Armed Assault, developed by estranged Operation Flashpoint developer Bohemia Interactive is the sequel, which I suppose would make this screenshot the first official screen of Operation Flashpoint 3. Between this and the whole Final Fantasy numbering issue I am going to go insane.

Either way, the screenshot certainly looks nice. Bohemia went out of their way to make sure we knew this was in no way doctored, though I suspect those logos might not make it into the final game.