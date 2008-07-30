The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First ArmA II In-Game Screen Surfaces

As I discovered after posting about my experience with Operation Flashpoint 2: Dragon Rising at E3, I discovered that many fans of the original game don't consider OF2 the true sequel to Operation Flashpoint. For these fans, ArmA: Armed Assault, developed by estranged Operation Flashpoint developer Bohemia Interactive is the sequel, which I suppose would make this screenshot the first official screen of Operation Flashpoint 3. Between this and the whole Final Fantasy numbering issue I am going to go insane.

Either way, the screenshot certainly looks nice. Bohemia went out of their way to make sure we knew this was in no way doctored, though I suspect those logos might not make it into the final game.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles