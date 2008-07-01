First Details About Sega's New Arcade Racer

After its recent location test, details about SEGA's new arcade racer R-Tuned: Ultimate Street Racing have hit. Before the race starts, players select their car and its neon lights. There are unlimited super boosts — be careful as using it causes the steering wheel to shake and possibly lose control. Players can win money that's used to buy new cars. Racing locales include New York, Shinjuku, Shibuya and Hong Kong. All this wrapped in the same cabinet AMPlus is using for SEGA Race TV. Kind wish the cabinet's bottom was neon lit!

Hummer Game Looks Cool, Too [Sega Nerds Forums via Sega Nerds]