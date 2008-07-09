First Look At Captain Rainbow

This is Captain Rainbow, for the Wii. Know that aside from the name and platform that we don't have a clue what's going on. Know also, however, that this looks awesome, and also that this is from Skip, the guys who did Chibi Robo, so whatever is going on, will probably be bound to both entertain and under-sell!
