First Look At FIFA 09, PS3 Gets Exclusive 'Game Mode'

Being an EA Sports game, when we talk the latest version of FIFA, we're not talking sweeping changes. We're talking the slightest of tinkering. Especially when you consider they're closing the gap on Pro Evo's lead in the quality stakes, and as such obviously don't want to go blowing that with any radical alterations. So when EA are talking up FIFA 09 with stuff like "Custom Team Tactics" (plus other "innovations" you could swear they already introduced between FIFA's 98-08), it's only of interest to the sharpest point of the FIFA fanbase. What is interesting, however, is an improved animation system (long FIFA's chief problem), as well as talk of the PS3 version of the game scoring an exclusive "game mode" not found on the other iterations. Being PS3-only, could it be related to Home? The option of a quick kickaround in the park, jumpers for goalposts, perhaps?

GUILDFORD, UK. - July 1, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today revealed it has created platform specific experiences for its popular FIFA 09 football franchise from EA SPORTS™. FIFA 09 has been designed and customised to deliver a unique gameplay experience that takes advantage of the hardware specifications of each available platform— the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system, Wii™ home video game system, PC, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, Nintendo DS™, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system and mobile—when it is released worldwide this autumn.

"We have listened and responded to gamers and football fans around the world by building customised gameplay experiences for FIFA 09 on each platform," said Andrew Wilson, Vice President & Executive Producer for the franchise. "Everyone wants to play a football game that is customised to their system and delivers a unique and enjoyable experience. We understand that and have innovated features, created new modes and designed controls that are tailored to each specific platform."

With over 250 additions and enhancements to core gameplay, FIFA 09 on the PLAYSTATION 3 system and Xbox 360 deliver an authentic football simulation that enables you to customise the game to suit your style and ability. New animation technology creates more responsive first-time shooting and passing, faster and more controlled dribbling, and improved trapping. New player momentum physics, which exploits the power of these platform engines, delivers realistic player collisions, authentic jostling for the ball, and more variation in tackling.

"We listened to our consumers to make the changes that they wanted," said David Rutter, Producer of FIFA 09 on the PLAYSTATION 3 system and Xbox 360. "No other game has over 250 feature changes and additions focused on improving core gameplay. We have an absolutely authentic recreation of the real sport through attention to detail."

For the first time, go inside the game engine to customise the strategy and positioning of your teammates to decide exactly how your team will play in any situation. With new Custom Team Tactics you have all the tools to become a first-team coach. Adjust and customise tactical settings so CPU players and your team perform just like the real-world team plays and make strategic decisions to exploit your opponent's weaknesses, all on-the-fly. The popular feature innovation Be A Pro has expanded to a career mode called Be A Pro: Seasons where you can choose or create a professional player and then develop his skills at a single outfield position over four years with the ultimate goal of becoming a national legend. The matchday experience is now true-to-life with a referee and linesmen on the pitch. Plus, crowds, stadium atmosphere and commentary have all been regionalized in exact detail.

On the Wii, enjoy FIFA 09 All-Play one of two ways—a Wii-specific take on the authentic '11 vs. 11' simulation or over-the-top '8 vs. 8' arcade action within a stylized environment with Mii™ versions of your favourite superstars, like Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney. Refined motion and point-and-play controls make playing FIFA 09 All-Play even more intuitive and perfectly balanced for gamers of any ability to enjoy fun, football action. Choose to play the style that best suits your skills from advanced controls for experienced players to new EA SPORTS™ All-Play controls that enables novice players to focus on fun using simplified controls with AI assistance.

"You've never played football like this before," said Kaz Makita, Line Producer of FIFA 09 All-Play. "Our new '8 vs. 8' Footii Match enables you to play an exaggerated style of football where the personality of your Mii comes to life. You can play with your Mii characters against or alongside some of the biggest stars in a truly unique football experience tailored specifically for the Wii version of FIFA 09."

FIFA 09 on PC now features leading-edge visuals that deliver graphics that exploit the power of hi-spec gaming PCs, as requested by PC gamers. Star players are featured in photorealistic quality with remodeled likenesses for ultra-realistic gameplay. FIFA 09 on PC also features customizable mouse gameplay controls that deliver deeper, more intuitive command over your squad. Plus, customizable widgets are now integrated into the menu system to connect you to the FIFA community and real-world football so you stay connected while playing FIFA 09.

"We are committed to investing and innovating to create a PC specific experience," said Producer Paul Hossack. "Gamers want a gameplay experience exclusively for PC and FIFA 09 on PC delivers this."

With 500 new animation sequences and all-new collision and shielding systems—representing the biggest innovations to the multiplatform EA SPORTS football engine in four years— FIFA 09 delivers more responsive, intelligent and realistic physical action on the PlayStation 2 system. The new collision detection system with 360 degree coverage enables players to behave according to their physical attributes where player speed, direction and strength determine everything from the severity of the collision to the outcome of possession. Changes to the animation system reward the skillful gamer during one-on-one situations between attackers and defenders. Tuned acceleration attributes enable swifter virtual players to possess quicker first steps and gain advantage in sprints. Plus, four new skill moves—scoop turns, rainbow flicks, heel-to-heel knocks and ball rolls—give you a total of 32 tricks in your arsenal to perform just like Ronaldinho.

FIFA 09 on the PSP system and Nintendo DS now include the innovative Be A Pro feature, including the unique Be A Pro camera that re-creates the rush and excitement of racing in on goal, designed exclusively for each system.