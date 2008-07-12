The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Look At 'Lips', iNiS' Xbox 360 Karaoke Game, And Its Bedazzling Microphone

A title that's guaranteed to be "announced" at Microsoft's E3 Media Briefing this Monday is Lips, the iNiS developed answer to Sony's SingStar. The musically inclined team behind Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, Gitaroo Man and Elite Beat Agents was previously rumoured to be behind the sing-along title, but consider it doubly confirmed now. Gamekyo not only lists the Japanese dev in its news story on the game, iNiS president Keichi Yanno can be seen busting what appears to be a rhyme in product shots of the game.

Other early shots give us a look at the Lips microphones that have lights on the shaft that "pulse to the rhythm of your voice" along with motion sensors that let players "dance, move or swing to score points", according to previously leaked marketing documents.

Gamekyo lists Lips as shipping in November.

