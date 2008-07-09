The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Look At PAIN Amusement Park Add-on


If you haven't had enough PAIN, Sony and developer Idol Minds are bringing more with an amusement park themed add-on. In PAIN: Amusement Park, players can fling their ragdolls around, well, an amusement park. As Sony producer Travis Williams explains:

This time you can invite your friends to join you. We have online multiplayer capability so you can finally pit your skills against other people on the PLAYSTATION NETWORK. We also support the new PlayStation Trophies. This might be useful to see how awesome your competition is before you challenge them to a PAIN game.

There's a trailer right up there which should illuminate further. Moving pictures always help, we find.

Comments

  • Ethan Guest

    At 00:25 is that a reference to Gamespot?

    0
  • Jan Smith Guest

    Hey, your vidio is good but you also give more information aout disney theme park.

    0

