First Look At PAIN Amusement Park Add-on



If you haven't had enough PAIN, Sony and developer Idol Minds are bringing more with an amusement park themed add-on. In PAIN: Amusement Park, players can fling their ragdolls around, well, an amusement park. As Sony producer Travis Williams explains:

This time you can invite your friends to join you. We have online multiplayer capability so you can finally pit your skills against other people on the PLAYSTATION NETWORK. We also support the new PlayStation Trophies. This might be useful to see how awesome your competition is before you challenge them to a PAIN game.

There's a trailer right up there which should illuminate further. Moving pictures always help, we find.

First Trailer and Preview [PlayStation.Blog]