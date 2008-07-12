First Look At Rock Band 2's Premium Drum Kit

We described it to you yesterday (the actual images being Game Informer scans and all), but hey, some people's imaginations may not have been up to the task of independently conjuring an image of what Rock Band 2's premium, "Ion" drum kit looked like. That's OK, not your fault. And it's not that big a deal. Because today, we have an official shot of the kit*. Looks great, doesn't it? And it had want to, seeing as it's going for $US 300.

* Note - Phil Collins cosplay getup sold separately.