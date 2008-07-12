The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Look At Rock Band 2's Premium Drum Kit

We described it to you yesterday (the actual images being Game Informer scans and all), but hey, some people's imaginations may not have been up to the task of independently conjuring an image of what Rock Band 2's premium, "Ion" drum kit looked like. That's OK, not your fault. And it's not that big a deal. Because today, we have an official shot of the kit*. Looks great, doesn't it? And it had want to, seeing as it's going for $US 300.

* Note - Phil Collins cosplay getup sold separately.

Comments

  • Jordan Guest

    LAME! If you're going to try so hard and be so expensive, why only one pedal?

    0
  • Bluey Morgan Guest

    Great little toy for a great little price....why did that person say they were expensive..what, is he on welfare or something?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles