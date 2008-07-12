The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Metal Gear Online 'Gene Expansion' Details

Konami has dropped details on the first Metal Gear Online expansion, known as the "Gene Expansion", on its official web site. The expansion adds some of what you'd expect — three new maps, two new playable characters in Meryl Silverburgh and incompetent incontinent Johnny "Akiba" — and a few things you might not. Included in the expansion, which we don't yet see a price for, is the ability to play as customisable female characters, a "Survival" mode and a Reward Shop for spending your in-game points on new gear. Neat!

METAL GEAR ONLINE GENE EXPANSION [Konami - thanks, Tw3nty0ne!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles