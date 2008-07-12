First Metal Gear Online 'Gene Expansion' Details

Konami has dropped details on the first Metal Gear Online expansion, known as the "Gene Expansion", on its official web site. The expansion adds some of what you'd expect — three new maps, two new playable characters in Meryl Silverburgh and incompetent incontinent Johnny "Akiba" — and a few things you might not. Included in the expansion, which we don't yet see a price for, is the ability to play as customisable female characters, a "Survival" mode and a Reward Shop for spending your in-game points on new gear. Neat!
METAL GEAR ONLINE GENE EXPANSION [Konami - thanks, Tw3nty0ne!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink