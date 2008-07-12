First Metal Gear Online 'Gene Expansion' Details

Konami has dropped details on the first Metal Gear Online expansion, known as the "Gene Expansion", on its official web site. The expansion adds some of what you'd expect — three new maps, two new playable characters in Meryl Silverburgh and incompetent incontinent Johnny "Akiba" — and a few things you might not. Included in the expansion, which we don't yet see a price for, is the ability to play as customisable female characters, a "Survival" mode and a Reward Shop for spending your in-game points on new gear. Neat!

METAL GEAR ONLINE GENE EXPANSION [Konami - thanks, Tw3nty0ne!]