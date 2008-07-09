Flock Is Capcom's 'Super-Secret Project'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom just whipped out their E3 line-up, waved it in our faces for a bit, and it consists of eleven games. Ten of which you've heard about before. One, however, you haven't. It's called Flock. Capcom are calling it "a new super-secret project", and that's about it. The latest issue of NGamer reveals, however, that the company are working on an "ultra top secret Wii title" (and it's not Spyborgs), so that's a little extra something to get your creative juices flowing.

Capcom's official E3 2008 line-up revealed [Capcom]

