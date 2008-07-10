Will he? Won't he? WILL HE? Who knows. The soap opera over the future of "retired" Packers QB Brett Favre is reaching farcical proportions. Example: this (100% serious!) report on ESPN entitled "Report: Favre sends text message to Packers GM Thompson" ("Favre sent a text message to Packers GM Ted Thompson on Saturday — and Thompson's reply was that he is on vacation and the two men will have to talk later). Whatever. Regardless of the real media circus, however, EA were smart enough to include a little feature in Madden 09 where you could not only tempt the future Hall-of-Famer out of retirement, but tempt him to suit up for the team of your choosing.
Force Brett Favre Out Of Retirement In Madden 09
