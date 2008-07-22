The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fracture: Here Is Fracture

You can generally tell how much a company is pushing a game at a trade show by the amount of assets they make available for it. Having said that, here are three screenshots of Fracture, a game that was briefly presented by LucasArts between The Clone Wars and Force Unleashed, as if to say here...you're going to have to watch this if you want to get to the good stuff. There wasn't much new information on Fracture. It's still a global conflict that pits two forces against each other using terrain restructuring weaponry, a feature that set last year's E3 on fire but this year was just sort of there. I guess I'm just not all that excited about the title as it stands, especially when they sandwich it between two hefty doses of Star Wars, as if it were an intermission or something. Anyway, here is Fracture.

Fracture E3Fracture E3Fracture E3

Update: Missed in my rather lacklustre view of the game, LucasArts did reveal the all-new DC environment in the preview, frosted with snow. It's lovely, sure, but doesn't take away from my overall meh feeling. Perhaps the letdown from TimeShift - another shooter with an innovative mechanic - just has me wary.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles