Fracture Shows Off Pacifican Rhino, Assault Vehicle

The community Fracture site updated today with details on a new weapon and a new vehicle.

The Pacifican Rhino gun is a rifle that shoots living boulder's at people. These boulders can track lifeforms and chase them around, until the boulder either flattens them or explodes. Sounds like a barrel of fun.

Next up, the terrain deforming TDV-1 Assault Vehicle.



Atlantic Alliance TDV-1

Description: Brute strength meets terrain-deformation technology in the Atlantic Alliance TDV-1, perhaps the pinnacle of melding modern science with good old fashioned brute strength. While the majority of research into terrain-deformation has focused on weapons and the invaluable Entrencher, soldiers in the field were quickly faced with a dilemma. While the Entrencher and TD-related weaponry was useful in altering the terrain for a single person, altering the terrain on a large-scale proved to be too time consuming and left troops vulnerable to enemy attacks.

The solution was the TDV-1 vehicle. While a fully capable battle-ready vehicle with highly armoured plating offering exceptional protection capability, the TDV-1 proved invaluable thanks to a number of key terrain-deformation modifications. Early attempts at outfitting the vehicle with an array of TD nodes running under the frame of the vehicle proved to be disastrous, resulting in the vehicle being literally swallowed up by the ground. The node array also proved problematic for raising the terrain, resulting in what came to be known as "TD take-offs," with test vehicles being hurled up to 40 feet into the air.

Scientists soon discovered, however, that in order to get the TDV-1 up and running they would need to try a different approach and separate raising and lowering terrain into two different mechanisms. To solve the problem of lowering the terrain, scientists outfitted the TDV-1 with special grinder attachments that when powered, could tear through the ground and effectively lower the terrain in an area equal in size to the vehicle. To keep power consumption to a minimum, researchers employed return kinetic energy cells that were able to siphon the tremendous force of the deformation back into the vehicle, lowering its power needs substantially.

To raise terrain, scientists employed a more explosive approach and looked to their highly effective Torpedo weapon for inspiration.

Use:While the Torpedo was designed to shoot a subterranean missile that could be detonated at will, the terrain raising component on the TDV-1 utilised a non-lethal charge that, while also fired beneath the ground, could effectively raise the terrain once detonated. This raised terrain proved strong enough to support the entire weight of the TDV-1, including a driver, making it an ideal solution for ramp building. This feature has proven extremely valuable in the field, allowing the TDV-1 access to uneven terrain and other dangerous environments with little to no risk to the vehicle occupants.

While the TDV-1 is a rare find on the battlefield and has yet to see large scale deployment, early reports have shown that the vehicle will soon be an invaluable tool in the Atlantic Alliance campaign against the Pacifican states.