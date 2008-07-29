Free Xbox Live Silver Online Play Confirmed, Explained, Limited

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Over the weekend we posted a rumor about Xbox Live's second class citizens having access to online play on select titles. It's not a rumour anymore, as Microsoft has confirmed that Silver level Live members can indeed have online visitation rights with their Xbox 360 buddies and not just on the weekends. It's all part of an unannounced promotion, we learned.

In tandem with the announcement that MS was "taking off the Gold-only restriction for multiplayer gaming over Games for Windows LIVE", cross platform games (Xbox 360/PC) will be free for all for a limited time, according to a Microsoft spokesperson. Get crackin' online gamers. It won't last long, they say.

