Galaga Gets First True Sequel

The game that launched, captured, and recaptured a million ships is getting its first official sequel, 20 years after the original release. Microsoft has announced Galaga Legions for Xbox Live Arcade at their E3 2008 press conference. It looks to do for Galaga what Pac-Man Championship Edition did for Pac-Man. Considering that Pac-Man CE was on the tops of several different XBLA charts last year, we could be in for something special.

Or they could poop on a cherished childhood memory. I suppose we'll have to wait and see.