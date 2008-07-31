Game Critics' Best of E3 Finalists Announced

Each year journalists from 36 North America media outlets come together to select what they believe are the best games of E3. The annual Game Critics Awards are meant to recognise the games that "will shape the future of interactive entertainment".

The only rule? They have to be playable by the judges at E3.

The winning games haven't quite been selected yet, but the judges (including myself) have selected the finalists. Best of show nominees are Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, LittleBigPlanet, Mirror's Edge and Spore. LittleBigPlanet managed to get the most nominations across the board, with five, while both Gears of War 2 and Left 4 Dead nabbed four nominations. EA was the publisher with the most nominations, pulling in a whopping 21.

While I mostly agree with the list, there is one stand-out. Early on in the process we were told that Street Fighter IV the arcade machine was eligible for awards. Personally, as much as I love the game, I don't think that's fair. It's not a video game in the true sense of the word. When it does hit consoles that's fine, but I think mixing in arcade games with console and PC titles sets a bad precedent.

Best of Show

- Fallout 3

- Gears of War 2

- LittleBigPlanet

- Mirror's Edge

- Spore

Best Original Game

- Flower

- Left 4 Dead

- Little Big Planet

- Mirror's Edge

- Spore

Best Console Game

- Fallout 3

- Gears of War 2

- LittleBigPlanet

- Resistance 2

- Resident Evil 5

Best Handheld Game

- Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

- Chrono Trigger DS

- Puzzle Quest: Galactrix

- Resistance: Retribution

- Rhythm Heaven

Best PC Game

- Dragon Age: Origins

- Left 4 Dead

- Spore

- Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War II

- Warhammer Online

Best Hardware

- Lips Microphone

- Rock Band 2 Ion "Drum Rocker" Set

- Wii MotionPlus

Best Action Game

- Far Cry 2

- Gears of War 2

- Left 4 Dead

- Mirror's Edge

- Resistance 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

- Dead Space

- Prince of Persia

- Resident Evil 5

- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

- Tomb Raider: Underworld

Best Role Playing Game

- Chrono Trigger DS

- Dragon Age: Origins

- Fable 2

- Fallout 3

- Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood

Best Fighting Game

- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

- Soul Calibur IV

- Street Fighter IV

- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Best Racing Game

- Baja: Edge of Control

- Midnight Club: Los Angeles

- MotorStorm: Pacific Rift

- Pure

Best Sports Game

- Madden NFL 09

- NBA Live 09

- Shaun White Snowboarding

- Skate It

- Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 09

Best Strategy Game

- Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3

- Empire: Total War

- Halo Wars

- Tom Clancy's EndWar

- Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War II

Best Social/Casual/Puzzle Game

- Guitar Hero World Tour

- Lego Batman: The Videogame

- LittleBigPlanet

- Rock Band 2

- Wii Sports Resort

Best Online Multiplayer Game

- Gears of War 2

- Left 4 Dead

- LittleBigPlanet

- Resistance 2

- Rock Band 2