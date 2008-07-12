Game Informer Have Details On New Wolfenstein Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Poor Spike TV. Their scoop's blown! The first details on the next Wolfenstein title are actually to be found in the latest issue of Game Informer, which gives us information on the game's setting and requisite gimmicky features. Aside from the obvious (you're still BJ Blaskowitz, you're still fighting Nazis who are mucking about with the occult), the game will introduce a quasi-sandbox city, with different parts of it opening up as you complete missions. It'll also feature an AI-controlled resistance force that will assist you, and there'll be some Link-to-the-Past-ish elements courtesy of an ability to enter "The Shroud", a dark, alternate version of the game's city. As expected, Raven are handling development, and it'll be appearing on the PS3, 360 and PC.

